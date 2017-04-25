Register
    Another Hearing: Yates, Brennan, Clapper to Testify on Election ‘Meddling’

    Former Intelligence Director James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates are set to testify in Senate hearings next month regarding alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    Yates was fired by US President Donald Trump after she refused to defend his original executive order to temporarily halt immigration from nations said to be terrorist hotbeds.

    On May 8, Yates and Clapper will testify in an open hearing before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism. The statement announcing their testimonies noted that more witnesses may be added.

    The panel had originally been scheduled to take place in March, but was cancelled by committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who has since recused himself from the investigations.

    Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US Senators Get Lesson on Twitter Trolls at Costly Russian Interference Hearing
    The committee is led by Senator Lindsey Graham, who has taken a hardline stance against Russia.

    During an overhyped hearing on “Russian hacking” in January, Graham called for the US to “throw rocks” at the Kremlin – despite no real evidence of meddling having been presented during the testimonies.

    "I think what Obama did was throw a pebble," Graham said, referring to sanctions placed on Russia by the Obama administration. "I'm ready to throw a rock."

    Graham told Fox News that he wants to ask Clapper and Yates about whether or not they knew about a court order allowing the surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page last summer.

    “I want to get to the bottom of this,” Graham said.

    On May 2, FBI Director James Comey and National Security Adviser Mike Rogers will also appear before a closed House committee hearing on the issue.

    There are currently four congressional committees investigating alleged Russian interference to help sway the 2016 election in favor of Trump. The Kremlin has denied the allegations.

