WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Trump announced his appointment of Randolph "Tex" Alles as the next director of the US Secret Service.

Alles served in the US Marine Corps for 35 years and retired as a major general in 2011, according to the statement. He currently serves as the acting deputy commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection.

Deputy Director William Callahan has led the Secret Service since March 4 after former director Joseph Clancy retired.