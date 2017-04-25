US Intelligence Director Consolidates Multiple Agency Websites in One Domain

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Websites operated by multiple US intelligence agencies are being consolidated into a single address, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Through this consolidation — and a complete overhaul of its front-end design — the new DNI.gov presents more, better organized content in a single online location, improving ODNI’s ability to provide information to the public in a flexible, timely and secure manner," the release stated.

The consolidation reflects an effort by the director of national intelligence to increase transparency about the mission and activities of US spy agencies, the release noted.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!