Most US Swing State Voters Believe Trump Lies or Exaggerates - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The vast majority of voters – 80 percent — believe that Trump intentionally lies or exaggerates the truth, the poll found.

Eighty-four percent of US voters in swing states believe that Republicans in Congress do the same, according to the poll.

Among Republican voters, 31 percent say that Trump never lies and 56 percent believe that the president exaggerates with good intent.

The poll was conducted by Firehouse Strategies and Optimus, who interviewed 3,491 likely midterm voters in Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

