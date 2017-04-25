US Guided-Missile Submarine Visits Busan for South Korea Meetup - Navy

© AFP 2017/ JIM WATSON US Estimated to Spend $26.6Bln Annually Over 30 Years on Navy Fleet Expansion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The guided-missile USS Michigan has arrived in Busan for a visit with South Korean military members, the US Navy said in a press release on Tuesday.

"During the visit Sailors will … foster outstanding relations between the US Navy, ROK military and the local Busan community," the release stated.

The submarine’s visit to South Korea follows Pyongyang’s threat to sink a US Navy strike group led by the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and the detention over the weekend of an American professor from a Chinese university who was working on a relief project in North Korea.

The 560-foot long USS Michigan is one of four Ohio-class guided missile destroyers, capable of clandestine strike and special operations capabilities. The submarines are armed with tactical missiles and capable of launching strikes and supporting US special operations forces missions.

