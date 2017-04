–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Committee voted 26-0 on Lighthizer’s confirmation and also approved a statutory waiver to allow Lighthizer to serve as US Trade Representative.

The full Senate still needs to hold a vote for Lighthizer to be confirmed.

Lighthizer previously served as Deputy Trade Representative under President Ronald Reagan and was chief of staff of the US Senate Finance Committee during the Reagan administration.

