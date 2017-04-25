White House Denies US House Committee Request for Internal Flynn Documents

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo White House Not Concerned Flynn Has Damaging Info on Trump in Russia Probe

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The White House has refused to hand over any documents about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn requested by the US House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the committee's ranking member Elijah Cummings said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We received no internal documents relating to what General Flynn reported to the White House when they vetted him to become National Security Advisor and we received no documents relating to his termination as National Security Advisor," Cummings stated.

Cummings continued, "The White House has refused to provide this Committee with a single piece of paper in response to our bipartisan request and that's simply unacceptable."

The congressman added he hoped by releasing the letter from the White House denying the requests, the Trump administration would be pressured into complying with the committee's requests.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!