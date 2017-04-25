Trump: Border Wall 'Will Get Built and Help Stop Drugs, Human Trafficking'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Securing funding and constructing a wall along the US southern border continues to be a priority despite media reports that suggest otherwise, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 апреля 2017 г.
White House Senior aide Kellyanne Conway echoed the sentiment, telling Fox News on Tuesday that "building that wall and having it funded remains an important priority to [Trump]."
Earlier on Tuesday, the NBC News broadcaster reported, citing a senior administration official, that Trump may postpone his plans to construct a wall until October to avoid a possible shutdown of the US government.
