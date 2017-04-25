Trump: Border Wall 'Will Get Built and Help Stop Drugs, Human Trafficking'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Securing funding and constructing a wall along the US southern border continues to be a priority despite media reports that suggest otherwise, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 апреля 2017 г.

White House Senior aide Kellyanne Conway echoed the sentiment, telling Fox News on Tuesday that "building that wall and having it funded remains an important priority to [Trump]."

Conway added that the funding for the wall may come later in the year, while the administration continues to use other resources and tools to enhance US border security.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NBC News broadcaster reported, citing a senior administration official, that Trump may postpone his plans to construct a wall until October to avoid a possible shutdown of the US government.