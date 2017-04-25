US Voters' Satisfaction With Economy Hits Historic High - Poll

–

NEW YORK (Sputnik)The number of US voters satisfied with the current state of the American economy has reached the biggest number in more than a decade, a new poll revealed on Tuesday.

"On the issue of the economy, 56 percent of Americans say they're satisfied with it, compared with 43 percent who are dissatisfied," an NBC and Wall Street Journal poll stated. "That satisfaction is the highest in the poll since 2001."

US President Donald Trump has largely based his campaign on the promise to improve the national economy, support working class and "Buy American, Hire American" pledge.

Early reports of Trump's first 100 days in office indicate that the overall US economy has improved, though experts caution that it is still too early to make accurate assumptions about the president's economic performance.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!