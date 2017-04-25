Arkansas Becomes First US State to Carry Out Double Execution Since 2000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Marcel Williams, sentenced to death in 1997 for murdering a woman, was executed using a lethal injection in the late hours of Monday after a failed last-minute appeal, Arkansas Online reported.
Jack Jones, also sentenced to death over 20 years ago for killing a woman, was executed several hours earlier.
Lawyers reportedly said Jones' execution was inhumane, with the inmate showing signs of consciousness as he gulped for air after injections. A state authority spokesperson, in turn, claimed the execution was carried out "flawlessly."
The Unites States saw its previous double execution in Texas in 2000.
