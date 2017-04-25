73% of Americans Want Independent Probe of Russia's Alleged Election Meddling

© AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin Russia Used Trump's Advisers to Meddle in Election Campaign - FBI

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An independent investigation is favored by 73 percent of those surveyed; just 16 percent wanted Congress to investigate.

A majority of Americans, 54 percent, still think that Congress should look into possible contact between Russia and the Trump campaign, which is nearly unchanged from the same poll in February.

The poll found that only 39 percent had "some" or a "great deal" of confidence in Congress' ability to run a fair and impartial investigation.

The poll had a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

On March 20, the FBI and NSA heads testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee during the first public hearing on the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. During the hearing, both Comey and Rogers repeated the conclusions writted in the US intelligence report released in January, which was mostly based on media publications and social media. They also confirmed that Russia in any way did not affect the vote tallies in the US.

Moscow rejected having any secret ties to Trump and repeatedly refuted allegations of interference in the US elections. Trump has also rejected claims of undercover dealings with Russia.