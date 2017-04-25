Register
07:35 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, US, April 9, 2017.

    US Senator Wants More Details on Trump’s Foreign Conflicts of Interest

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    1135 0 0

    US Senator Michael Bennet called on the White House to provide more information related to potential conflicts of interest between President Donald Trump’s duties as commander-in-chief and foreign business dealings, the lawmaker’s office said in a press release.

    US President Donald Trump, flanked by Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (standing, L-R), Vice President Mike Pence, Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, welcomes reporters into the Oval Office for him to sign his first executive orders at the White House in Washington, US January 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Congress Democrats Inquire on Trump Son-in-Law Adviser's Conflict of Interest
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, Bennet sent a third letter to White House Counsel Donald McGahn expressing his concerns about the foreign policy and national security implications of the President's conflicts.

    Bennet explained to White House counsel that Trump’s pledge to donate his hotel’s profits from foreign governments to the US Treasury and a white paper released to explain the situation may be insufficient because they fail to cover all business interests.

    “The same conflict of interest concerns that arise from a Trump hotel profiting from a foreign government applies to every business and asset within the Trump Organization," Bennet stated in the letter. "It is extremely concerning that any of the Organization's businesses would potentially be allowed to retain profits from a foreign government-regardless of whether or not it is a hotel."

    20-Meter Tall Inflatable Trump Rooster New Hit in China
    © REUTERS/ Ali Song
    Conflict of Interest? China Finally Awards Trump Trademark After One-China Chat
    The letter seeks information on how the Trump Organization tracks profits from foreign governments, documentation to prove that all profits from foreign governments have been donated to the US Treasury.

    Bennet also wants to know whether Trump’s other businesses, including real estate, golf courses, restaurants, and merchandising, among others, are tracked and donated.

    Bennet in two previous letters asked the Trump administration for full transparency regarding his organization’s foreign investments, debt or loans, and expressed concerns that foreign individuals, entities and governments may patronize Trump businesses to influence White House policies.

    Related:

    Trump Approves Keystone Pipeline to Advance Agenda of ‘Special Interests’
    Trump Believes US, Russia Can Find New Areas of Common Interest - VP
    Tags:
    conflict of interest, White House, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok