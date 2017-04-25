US Senator Wants More Details on Trump’s Foreign Conflicts of Interest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, Bennet sent a third letter to White House Counsel Donald McGahn expressing his concerns about the foreign policy and national security implications of the President's conflicts.

Bennet explained to White House counsel that Trump’s pledge to donate his hotel’s profits from foreign governments to the US Treasury and a white paper released to explain the situation may be insufficient because they fail to cover all business interests.

“The same conflict of interest concerns that arise from a Trump hotel profiting from a foreign government applies to every business and asset within the Trump Organization," Bennet stated in the letter. "It is extremely concerning that any of the Organization's businesses would potentially be allowed to retain profits from a foreign government-regardless of whether or not it is a hotel."

The letter seeks information on how the Trump Organization tracks profits from foreign governments, documentation to prove that all profits from foreign governments have been donated to the US Treasury.

Bennet also wants to know whether Trump’s other businesses, including real estate, golf courses, restaurants, and merchandising, among others, are tracked and donated.

Bennet in two previous letters asked the Trump administration for full transparency regarding his organization’s foreign investments, debt or loans, and expressed concerns that foreign individuals, entities and governments may patronize Trump businesses to influence White House policies.