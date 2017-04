© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Trump's Tax Reform to Only Help Companies Keep Trillions of Dollars in Offshore Funds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump has ordered his staff to prepare a plan by Wednesday, when he is scheduled to announce plans on the tax reform, the Wall Street Journal reported.

On Monday, the US National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) said in a report that the current level of corporate tax may deprive the United States of economic benefits as other developed countries have realized the positive economic effects of low corporate taxes.

According to the figures of Tax Policy Center, a US think tank, Trump’s tax plan may reduce US budget revenues by $6.2 trillion in ten years.