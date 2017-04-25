Trump to Sign Executive Order to Review Barriers in US Agricultural Sector

“[Trump] will ask Secretary [Sonny] Perdue to establish a task force that does a 180-day review of regulations, policies, legislation that unnecessarily hinders economic growth in the agricultural sector,” Starling stated on Monday.
Other agriculture-related issues that may be addressed during the review include agricultural trade, regulator reform, rural investment and infrastructure, the Farm Bill and agricultural labor.
Earlier in the day, Sonny Perdue was confirmed to be the next US Secretary of Agriculture by the US Senate.
