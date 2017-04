WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US security agents deported a former director of a now-defunct Columbian intelligence agency who was charged with torturing a journalist, according to the press release.

“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a former director of intelligence with Colombia’s now dissolved Administrative Department of Security (DAS) from the United States,” ICE stated on Monday.

Enrique Rivas, 49, was charged in Colombia with other former DAS officials for aggravated psychological torture of a journalist, the release stated.

Rivas, a Colombian citizen, is also charged for other crimes related to unlawful wiretapping, the release added.