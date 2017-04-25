Trump Taps Ex-Cheney Middle East Advisor for Senior Pentagon Post

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House announced Trump will nominate Robert Story Karem for the post an Assistant Secretary of Defense, International Security Affairs.

“President Donald J Trump today announced his intent to nominate… Robert Story Karem of Washington District of Columbia to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense, International Security Affairs,” the release stated on Monday. “Karem has previously served in the White House as a Middle East policy advisor to Vice President Richard B. Cheney.”

Karem has also served as a foreign advisor to Cheney at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC, the release stated.

Additionally, Karem had roles in the US Senate as a Legislative Assistant to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and in the US House of Representatives as the national security advisor to Majority Leaders Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy, according to the release.