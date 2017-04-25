Pentagon Inks Deal to Maintain Taiwan’s Aging F-16 Aircraft

© AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee US Air Force to Stretch F-16’s Service Life, Keeping it Flying for 30 More Years

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US contractor URS Federal Services won a $65 million contract to carry out maintenance work on the Taiwanese Air Force’s aging fleet of US-built F-16 Fighting Falcons, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"URS Federal Services [of] Germantown, Maryland has been awarded a $65 million… contract for F-16 aircraft maintenance for the Taiwan Air Force," the release stated on Monday. "This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales to Taiwan."

Taiwan operates a fleet of 143 US —built and supplied F-16As that are currently being upgraded to the F-16V. The aircraft first entered operational service with the US Air Force in 1978.

Earlier in April, the US Air Force announced plans to extend the service life of the F-16 fighter jet from 8,000 hours to 12,000 hours, effectively keeping the aircraft in the air for decades to come.