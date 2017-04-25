Tillerson Honors Six Million Jews Killed by Nazis in Holocaust

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tillerson issued a statement on Monday to honor six million Jews murdered by the Nazis during World War II.

"Today on Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising — we honor the six million Jews systematically murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators," Tillerson stated.

© AP Photo/ Jacqueline Larma Hate Crimes Surge Under Trump, White House Looks Away

Israel observes Yom HaShoah on Monday, its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, to pay tribute to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust. The observance is held on the commemoration date of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising's first day.

Air raid alarm had the country grind to a two-minute halt amid the early morning rush, stopping drivers and pedestrians alike, pausing school and university lessons and ceasing work and services, as the country remembered the Jews killed in Germany by the Nazi regime throughout World War II. Israelis traditionally mark the event by laying wreaths on Holocaust memorials, reading out the names of those killed, and watching war films and witness accounts.

Israel's Holocaust Day does not coincide with January's UN International Holocaust Remembrance Day and is held on the commemoration date of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising's first day.