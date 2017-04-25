US Students Sue UC Berkeley for Suppressing Public Speaker Event

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The University of California at Berkeley has attempted to restrict free speech by canceling author Ann Coulter’s appearance on campus, two conservative student groups alleged in a lawsuit filed with in the US District Court of Northern California on Monday.

"Defendants engage in a pattern and practice of enforcing a recently adopted, unwritten and unpublished policy that vests in University officials the unfettered discretion to unreasonably restrict the time, place and manner of any campus event involving 'high-profile speakers,'" the lawsuit claims.

The national Young America’s Foundation and the UC Berkeley College Republicans — the two groups that file the suit — name the university's President Janet Napolitano and other university officials, including the head of the campus police department, as defendants.

The controversy centers on the university's decision to reschedule a campus appearance by Coulter, a conservative author and political commentator. University officials first cancelled the event, citing security concerns, and then rescheduled it for May 2, during the university's "dead week."

San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican National Committee member who is representing the student groups, said in an interview that students "have a right to hear different voices on campus. They have a right to invite speakers we have a right to hear."

Dhillon pointed out that progressive thinkers as Senator Bernie Sanders, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and Congressman Keith Ellison have all endorsed the students' right to schedule Coulter's address.