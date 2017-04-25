Lawyer of Bloodied United Passenger to Represent American Airlines Mom

In a video posted by a witness on Friday, the woman was seen hysterically crying while holding her two babies at the front of the plane. According to witnesses, a flight attendant had hit her with her stroller as they ripped it from her hands to remove it from the plane. During the altercation, the attendant nearly hit one of the babies, witnesses said.

© REUTERS/ Louis Nastro/File Photo Three Security Officers on Leave After United Airlines Passenger Incident

In the footage, another passenger stood up to angrily confront the flight attendant, who challenged the passenger to hit him. The pilot reportedly calmed the situation before taking off for the flight from San Francisco to Dallas.

The woman was reportedly bumped up to first class for the second leg of her trip, and the attendant was suspended immediately upon landing in Dallas.

After the video went viral, the woman contacted Chicago-based lawyer Tom Demetrio, who is representing Dr. David Dao, and he agreed to take her case.

"Her tale is compelling. The video is a microcosm of what's wrong with the airline industry today," Demetrio told CNBC.

His other client, 69-year-old Dao, lost two front teeth, and suffered a broken nose and a concussion after he was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight that had been overbooked.