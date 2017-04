© AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski The Real Reason Why China Seems to Adore Ivanka Trump as Business 'Ambassador'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee Sonny Perdue to be the next US Secretary of Agriculture.

Senators approved the nomination of Perdue in a 87 to 11 vote on Monday.

Trump nominated ex-governor of the US state of Georgia as next secretary of agriculture in January. At the time, the Department of Agriculture was the last Cabinet post pending a Secretary nominee.

Perdue served as governor in Georgia from 2003 to 2011.