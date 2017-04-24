Register
00:02 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he hosts a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017

    Poll: Trump Approval Rating Stands at 51 Percent, Despite Surveys to Contrary

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    0 6501

    US President Donald Trump's approval is at its highest level since early March, Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump enjoys a 51 percent approval of likely US voters, a divergence with other polls that limit their questions to registered voters, including those who do not plan to vote in the next election, according to a survey by Rasmussen Reports published on Monday.

    "The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 51 percent of Likely US voters approve of President Trump’s job performance," a press release explaining the poll stated. "Forty-nine percent disapprove. Overall approval of the president’s performance is at its highest level since early March."

    The Rasmussen poll is likely to confuse US media consumers following front page reports over the weekend from ABC News, the Washington Post, NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, which showed Trump’s approval of between 40 and 42 percent.

    In most cases, news organizations reported that their survey results showed Trump as the least popular president during the first 100 days in office.

    Scores of volunteers are expected to help in an organized effort to clean up and restore the Jewish cemetery where vandals damaged hundreds of headstones
    © AP Photo/ Jacqueline Larma
    Hate Crimes Surge Under Trump, White House Looks Away
    Rasmussen claimed that that it is the only major national pollster who asks the question of "likely US voters, those who tell us they are likely to vote in the next election."

    Other major pollsters regularly monitored by the nationally recognized Real Clear Politics website ask their presidential approval questions of "registered voters only."

    Another possible explanation, Rasmussen explained, is that their questioning gives respondents "somewhat" options as opposed to most pollsters who limit answers to "approve/disapprove."

    By giving more options for answers, Rasmussen claimed that its daily tracking polls tend to avoid sharp up or down spikes in other surveys.

    Related:

    Trump Will Work With Any French President Elected - Spokesman
    Trump Administration Calls on North Korea to Free Jailed US Citizen
    Trump Tells UNSC Members Status Quo on N Korea 'Unacceptable'
    Tags:
    approval rating, poll, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok