Poll: Trump Approval Rating Stands at 51 Percent, Despite Surveys to Contrary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump enjoys a 51 percent approval of likely US voters, a divergence with other polls that limit their questions to registered voters, including those who do not plan to vote in the next election, according to a survey by Rasmussen Reports published on Monday.

"The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 51 percent of Likely US voters approve of President Trump’s job performance," a press release explaining the poll stated. "Forty-nine percent disapprove. Overall approval of the president’s performance is at its highest level since early March."

The Rasmussen poll is likely to confuse US media consumers following front page reports over the weekend from ABC News, the Washington Post, NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, which showed Trump’s approval of between 40 and 42 percent.

In most cases, news organizations reported that their survey results showed Trump as the least popular president during the first 100 days in office.

© AP Photo/ Jacqueline Larma Hate Crimes Surge Under Trump, White House Looks Away

Rasmussen claimed that that it is the only major national pollster who asks the question of "likely US voters, those who tell us they are likely to vote in the next election."

Other major pollsters regularly monitored by the nationally recognized Real Clear Politics website ask their presidential approval questions of "registered voters only."

Another possible explanation, Rasmussen explained, is that their questioning gives respondents "somewhat" options as opposed to most pollsters who limit answers to "approve/disapprove."

By giving more options for answers, Rasmussen claimed that its daily tracking polls tend to avoid sharp up or down spikes in other surveys.