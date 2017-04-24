Trump Tells UNSC Members Status Quo on N Korea 'Unacceptable'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump underlined that North Korea remains "a real threat to the world" and a problem that must be resolved as soon as possible.

"The status quo on North Korea is unacceptable and the Council must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions on North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs," Trump told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should not take any provocative actions that may cause retaliation against him with US military force.

On April 14, media reported that Trump might direct a military strike against Pyongyang if the country's leadership decides to launch another nuclear weapon test.

The North Korean general staff responded with threats of a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

Trump also expressed hdisappointment by the UN Security Council’s failure to effectively respond to Syria’s use of chemical weapons.