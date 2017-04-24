Anti-Semitic Incidents in US Surge, White Supremacists Blamed - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Harassment of Jews in the United States, including anti-Semitic bullying and vandalism at schools, nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2017, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) rights group reported in a press release on Monday.

"These incidents need to be seen in the context of a general resurgence of white supremacist activity in the United States," ADL Center on Extremism Oren Segal stated in the release.

The group reported 541 incidents in the January-March quarter, a pace exceeding 2,000 if maintained for the entire year. By comparison, the group reported 1,266 in all of 2016.

Most of the incidents are not carried out by organized extremists, and anti-Semitism is not the sole domain of any single group, the release explained.