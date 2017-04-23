At Least 1 Killed, 2 Injured in San Jose Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One person was killed and two more were injured in a shooting that occurred in a motel in the Californian city of San Jose, US media reported.

The Fox 2 broadcaster reported on Saturday that police officers came to the scene after reports about more than five shots fired in the motel and found one killed and two injured people in a room.

The news outlet added that the shooter or shooters had not been found yet and his identity had not been also identified.

According to the broadcaster, the investigation is in progress and police officers have been questioning witnesses and watching surveillance videos.