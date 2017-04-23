Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he hosts a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017

    Trump Plans 'Big' Rally for Night of White House Correspondents' Dinner

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    US President Donald Trump said Saturday he will be holding a big campaign rally for supporters on April 29, the night of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC.

    The rally, marking Trump's 100th day in office, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. next Saturday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The White House hasn't yet provided additional details about the event.

    In February, Trump announced via Twitter that he would skip the annual dinner at the Washington Hilton, which he had attended (and been roundly mocked during) in past years as a guest alongside high-ranking lawmakers, political journalists and celebrities. His staff also turned down invitations to be guests at the event, for the first time since its inception in 1921.

    ​The event has been criticized a lot for celebrating the coziness of the press with the politicians they cover. After Trump's announcement, White House Correspondents Association President Jeff Mason told reporters that the decision was not surprising, given the president's antagonistic relationship with the press corps, whom he has labeled "fake news."

    By breaking a longtime political tradition, Trump threw White House reporters into a dilemma, forcing them to choose between covering the black-tie dinner and attending the rally in Pennsylvania.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Sandy Huffaker
    From Sea to Shining Sea? No Border Area Lawmaker Supports Trump’s Wall
    In another tweet that came shortly after he announced rally, Trump said he would soon make an announcement related to new tax reforms.

    While campaigning, Trump presented a "100-day action plan to Make America Great Again," which promised work with Congress on introducing such legislative measures as a "Middle class tax relief and simplification act," an "Affordable childcare and eldercare act" and a "Clean up corruption in Washington" act.

    The White House Correspondents' Association has said that despite Trump not attending, the dinner will continue, citing the mission of raising money for student scholarships and promoting the journalism of the White House press corps and other independent journalists.    

    Ok