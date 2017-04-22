Can't Take Them Anywhere: Palin and Pals Goof Off in White House, Get Schooled

This week, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and performers Kid Rock and Ted Nugent gave him another perfect opportunity by sharing photos of themselves making gestures and posing near Hillary Clinton’s White House portrait while on a White House visit.

On Thursday, in response to the photo of the three clowning around, he wrote "being respectful" under a post of a photo showing then-President Barack Obama sitting with former White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley under a portrait of Ronald Reagan.

Being respectful. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

​Not words that could apply to Palin and company, it seems.

On Wednesday, Palin posted photos of her trip to the White House with the two musicians on Facebook, including shots of the right wing threesome with Trump in the Oval Office and the picture in front of Clinton’s portrait.

​One commenter, understanding the reference, wrote on Souza’s photo, "Those 3 acting as if they are teens on a trip…..disgusting behaviour!"

Another wrote, "The funny thing is, this picture looks like they're getting down to business, not mocking a former president. Way to keep it classy Sarah Palin."

While at the White House, the three reportedly dined on lamb chops and lobster salad and enjoyed a tour of the grounds led by President Donald Trump himself.

On Thursday, CNN Pundit and one-time counselor to former President Bill Clinton Paul Begala went on Anderson Cooper’s show and called the group "a white trash Mount Rushmore," later writing on Twitter, "Perhaps I meant it as a compliment."

"President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends," Palin wrote on her blog. "[I]t was the highest honor to have great Americans who are independent, hardworking, patriotic, and unafraid share commonsense solutions at the White House."

She also joked that when asked why she invited Nugent and Kid Rock, she’d answer, "Because Jesus was booked."