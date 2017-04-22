Register
02:19 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A doctor

    Deadly Superbug Poses ‘Catastrophic Threat’ to US, Says Top Doc

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20112

    A deadly fungus is causing a “catastrophic threat” in the United States and has already killed at least 61 people in recent years.

    Shrimp
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russian Scientists Help Mexican Farmers Cure Deadly Shrimp Virus
    Candida auris is considered a superbug, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that about 60 percent of people who have been infected by the fungus have died. So far, recorded cases have been mostly in New York and New Jersey, but Dr. Anne Schuchat, acting director of the CDC, is warning that it is highly dangerous and may spread.

    Schuchat told STAT News this week that the fungus represents a “catastrophic threat” to the public and is one of the “scariest threats” currently facing the nation.

    The fungus was first documented in Japan eight years ago, but has since been reported in a dozen countries and on four continents.

    “It appears that C. auris arrived in the United States only in the past few years,” Tom Chiller of the CDC’s Mycotic Diseases Branch said last year. “We’re working hard with partners to better understand this fungus and how it spreads.” So far, research on c. auris suggests it can spread easily in healthcare settings. 

    Patients at hospital across the country have been infected with a drug-resistant superbug, and doctors and public health officials suspect that the rare bacteria is being transmitted through medical equipment.
    © Flickr/ NIAID
    American Woman Dies of Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics
    Candida auris is capable of entering wounds, moving through the bloodstream and infecting the urinary tract. It is resistant to many antifungal drugs, the CDC warns. 

    “We need to act now to better understand, contain and stop the spread of this drug-resistant fungus,” CDC Director Thomas Frieden said in a statement in November. “This is an emerging threat, and we need to protect vulnerable patients and others.”

    The organization is warning clinics and hospitals to keep an eye out for possible candida auris fungal infections, as consequences of contact are dire and it is often misidentified as a common candida yeast infection.

    “Eradication of Candida auris from hospitals is very difficult and in some cases has led to closing hospital wards,” Mahmoud Ghannoum, director of the Center for Medical Mycology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, wrote in a report.

    Related:

    The Superbug on Your Head: Lice Now Immune to Treatment
    Killer Achoo! Bacteria From Human Nose Can Battle Deadly Superbug
    New Stone Age Begins: Nightmare 'Superbug' Sends Humanity Back in Time
    Superbug Resistant to Last-Resort Antibiotic Found in US
    Doctors’ ‘Nightmare’ Superbug Bacteria Found in US for the First Time
    Tags:
    Candida auris, Fungus, Superbug, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tom Chiller, Anne Schuchat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok