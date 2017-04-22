US Unlikely to Extradite Russia's Seleznev to Moscow at This Point

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States does not consider extraditing convicted Russian citizen Roman Seleznev to Moscow, US Attorney for the Western District of Washington Annette Hayes said in a press conference.

"I don't believe that is a possibility in this case because of the status of the agreements between Russia and the United States," Hayes stated on Friday when asked whether Seleznev would be sent to Russia.

However, Hayes noted that the circumstances could change in the future if the United States and Russia reach a necessary accord.

Earlier in the day, US Judge Richard Jones has sentenced Seleznev to 27 years in prison for cyber theft. Jones emphasized that Seleznev had several chances to refuse his criminal activities, but instead grew bigger and bolder in his crimes.

Seleznev's arrest in the Maldives in 2014 and extradition to the United States was greatly criticized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which defined Seleznev's detention as kidnapping and against all norms of international law.