Russia's Seleznev Plans to Transfer Money to Pay Back Victims of Fraud

SEATTLE (Sputnik) — Convicted Russian citizen Roman Seleznev, sentenced to 27 years in prison for cybertheft, plans to transfer the stolen money to the US and pay back the victims of fraud, the defendant's attorney Igor Litvak told reporters on Friday.

"We did disclose that [Seleznev] has certain properties in Indonesia, in Russia. There was also a bank account that was disclosed," Litvak said. "And his wish is to… sell them and transfer the money from those assets so that victims can be paid to the extent possible."

Litvak reiterated the sentence by the US District Court in Washington is completely inappropriate, given Seleznev's medical condition and the fact that the defendant admitted guilt.

Earlier on Friday, US Judge Richard Jones has sentenced Seleznev to 27 years in prison.

Seleznev's arrest in the Maldives and extradition to the United States was greatly criticized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which defined Seleznev's detention as kidnapping and an act that went against all norms of international law.