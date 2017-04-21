Register
21:46 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A building is viewed on the campus of Monsanto Headquarters on May 23, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri

    'Tribunal' Launched to Prove Monsanto Committed Ecocide

    © AFP 2017/ Michael B. Thomas
    US
    Get short URL
    0 38 0 0

    Last week, a federal judge in San Francisco unsealed documents that suggest that Monsanto, the leading producer of genetically modified seeds, knew about the genotoxic effects of glyphosate that might, in particular, cause cancer.

    A complex merger designed to lower their tax payments could see US agrochemical giant Monsanto merge with its Swiss rival, Syngenta, to create an entity based in the UK.
    © AP Photo/ James A. Finley
    Washington State Sues Monsanto Over Toxic Chemical Damages, Cleanup
    Other activities of Monsanto have also raised serious concerns among the public.

    The company is accused of environmental crimes, as well as other violations that could be potentially dangerous for human health.

    Given the controversial activities of the enterprise, activists from several countries organized a kind of unofficial court to investigate the case. Various organizations and political activists decided to hold a trial, with five lawyers from Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Mexico and Senegal questioning 30 witnesses and making a sixty-page report in October last year.

    The goal of the tribunal is to obtain legal proof, which in the future could be used as a basis for legal proceedings against the chemical giant.

    According to the initiator of the tribunal, René Lehnherr, the dominant position of Monsanto is a source of extremely serious problems in the field of ecology, biological diversity and respect for human rights.

    "In general, we can summarize that the judges found Monsanto guilty of violating all six legal provisions that were submitted for consideration," he said in an interview with Sputnik Germany.

    They, in particular, include the violations of the right to a friendly environment, health, food, freedom of speech and research, as well as the participation in a war crime.

    The last point refers to the possible use of the Agent Orange poison during the Vietnam War. According to Lehnherr, the offense can be called an ecocide, namely a crime against nature, but in judicial practice there is yet no punishment for such a crime.

    Related:

    Monsanto Settles Cotton Dispute, Chased from West Africa
    Tags:
    environment, trial, Monsanto, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok