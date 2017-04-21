Ruben Diaz Police 'Intimidate' Russian Citizen Seleznev Found Guilty of Cybercrimes in US

SEATTLE (Sputnik) — Roman Seleznev, 32, who is the son of Russian parliament member Valery Seleznev, was charged with 38 counts of bank fraud, hacking into secured computer networks, possession of illegal hacking devices as well as aggravated identity theft.

The case has sparked a furious reaction from Russian officials. The Russian authorities have characterized Seleznev’s detention by the United States as kidnapping and a violation of human rights.

"The defendant made untruthful statements during testimony and proceedings," Jones stated.