Death of Daesh Fighter in Charge of Istanbul Attack on New Year's Eve Confirmed

No Russians in Reina Nightclub Attacked in Turkey's Istanbul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Turkey was a target of numerous terrorist attacks involving shootings, suicide bombings, and vehicle-borne bombings in tourist areas and public spaces in 2016, with one of the most recent attack including a mass shooting at the Istanbul Reina nightclub on January 1, 2017.

"We can confirm that on April 6, Abdurrahman Uzbeki, an ISIS [Daesh] operative was killed by US forces… He facilitated the movement of ISIS foreign fighters and funds and he also played a key role in ISIS's external terror attack plotting," Thomas told reporters.

"He facilitated the high-profile attack on a night club in Istanbul on New Year's Eve."