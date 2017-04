© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Trump Order Calls for Stricter Enforcement of ‘Buy, Hire American’ Policies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has pledged to crack down on US government agencies that seek exemptions to the buy American rules to purchase cheaper products from foreign manufacturers.

"Orion’s products are manufactured in the United States, which enables the company to offer some of the industry’s fastest delivery times and allows the Navy to benefit from the energy savings sooner," the release stated.

Orion has benefitted from two US laws — the "Buy American Act" and "Trade Agreements Act" — in securing $13.8 million in lighting retrofit projects for 15 naval facilities since 2003, the release noted.