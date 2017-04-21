Trump Holds Secret Talks With Colombia’s Former Leaders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The meeting was held last weekend and was reportedly arranged by Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, The Miami Herald said on Thursday, adding that the talks had not been on the president’s schedule and were not disclosed to reporters.

Both Uribe and Pastrana are opposed to the peace deal that the Colombian government reached with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — People's Army (FARC) at the end of last year, according to The Miami Herald.

Trump is expected to meet with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos next month.

The UN mission in Colombia completed the verification process of the disarmament of FARC militia earlier this month.

FARC was formed in 1964 as the military wing of Colombia's Communist Party. The half-century war between the FARC and the Colombian government claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

The Colombian government signed a peace deal with the FARC in November 2016.