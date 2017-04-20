US Democrats’ Hysterical New Low: Vladimir Putin Is Laughing at Us!

The organization, American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, is running the ads in the districts of three House Republicans – Rep. Martha McSally, Rep. Will Hurd and Rep. John Katko – in the hopes that they will support an investigation into US President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.
The Democratic organization typically focuses on opposition research and is spending $140,000 on the commercials, according a report from McClatchy.
The minute-long ads begin with the sound of a voice laughing, followed by Russian speech.
“That’s the sound of the Russians and Vladimir Putin laughing at us,” a voice says. “Because they’re getting away with undermining our democracy.”
The ad insists Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort received money from a pro-Russia party in Ukraine, and cites National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation after his private phone call with the Russian ambassador was leaked to the press.
“The joke’s on you, America,” the cartoonish Russian voice says while laughing.
But with such an overtly absurd attempt to get voters scared, we can’t help but think the joke’s on US Democrats.
