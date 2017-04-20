Deported 'Dreamer' Violated Conditions of Immigration Status - DHS

© AFP 2017/ Sandy Huffaker California Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Against Trump's New Immigration Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, media initially reported that the first protected DREAMer was deported under Trump. DACA recipient Juan Montes was apprehended by US immigration enforcement in California and deported to Mexico.

“Even if Montes-Bojorquez had informed agents of his DACA status, he had violated the conditions of his status by breaking continuous residency in the United States by leaving and then reentering the US illegally,” the release stated on Wednesday.

Records show that Montes was approved for DACA in 2014 and set for expiration on January 25, 2018, the release noted.

However, the release stated Montes lost his DACA status when he left the United States without advance parole on an unknown date prior to his arrest by the US Border Patrol on February 19.