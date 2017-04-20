Sanders: New DNC Reform Commission Must Help Open Party Doors to Working Class

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new Democratic National Committee’s Unity Reform Commission must fight for changes that open the party’s doors to the US working class, Senator Bernie Sanders said in a press release.

“It is my full intent, and the intent of the eight men and women I named to the commission, to fight vigorously for fundamental reforms in the Democratic Party,” Sanders stated on Wednesday. “We must build a 50-state, grassroots party that opens its doors to the working class and to young people all across the nation.”

Sanders also stated the commission must help build a strong progressive movement at the local, state and national level that supports new leadership.

The members of the Unity Commission appointed by Sanders include Larry Cohen, Gus Newport, Jane Kleeb, Jim Zogby, Nina Turner, Lucy Flores, Jeff Weaver, and Nomiki Konst.

Unity Reform Commission is established to help determine the best way forward for the Democratic Party as it faces rule changes, the release added.