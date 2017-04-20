Trump to Sign Executive Order Probing Security Threat of US Steel Imports

Trump’s executive order would order Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to launch an investigation under a US trade law provision requiring him to report in 270 days whether a specific product is being imported in sufficient quantities that threaten national security, the report stated.
China’s ability to produce excess steel is seen as a long-term threat to the US steel industry, the report added.
It's unclear if the executive order will target any particular countries, the report stated.
