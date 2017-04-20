Workplace Productivity Remains Unaffected by Trump-Related Political Talk - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A 58 percent majority of Americans report increased political chatter in the workplace with President Donald Trump in the White House, but few admit that productivity has suffered as a result, according to a poll by the Gallup organization.

"Most workers who say there has been more discussion of politics indicate it has had no effect on their ability to do work — either positively or negatively," a press release explaining the poll stated on Wednesday.

Gallup’s March 13-25 interviews with more than 3,200 workers employed full or part time attempted to answer the question: Is the increased discussion of politics in the workplace a good or bad thing?

A combined 85 percent of all workers either said there has been no more discussion of politics at work than previously, or report more political discussion, but with no effect on performance, the release explained.

Just 11 percent of those surveyed complained that political talk had negatively affected their work, the release noted.