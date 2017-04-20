Energy Companies Donated Millions to Trump Inauguration Activities

Some of the biggest energy companies and its executives donating $1 million included Green Plains Renewable Energy, Hess Corporation CEO John Hess, and the Dow Chemical Company, the report noted on Wednesday.
A number of international oil companies like Chevron Corporation donated $525,000 while Exxon Mobil Corporation and Citgo each donated $500,000, according to the report.
Other big energy companies included Murray Energy Corporation contributing $300,000, Nextera Energy Inc. donating $250,000, and Clean Energy California donating $100,000, the report revealed.
According to the Inside Climate News, fossil fuel industry made donations for Obama’s 2013 inauguration, including $1 million from Chevron; $250,000 from Exxon; $100,000 from Southern Company; and $85,000 from the Edison Electric Institute.
