Energy Companies Donated Millions to Trump Inauguration Activities

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Trump to Donate Presidential Salary at End of Year

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Energy companies have donated at least $7 million to help pay for festivities accompanying President Donald Trump’s January 20 swearing in, the US Federal Elections Commission’s inaugural committee said in a report.

Some of the biggest energy companies and its executives donating $1 million included Green Plains Renewable Energy, Hess Corporation CEO John Hess, and the Dow Chemical Company, the report noted on Wednesday.

A number of international oil companies like Chevron Corporation donated $525,000 while Exxon Mobil Corporation and Citgo each donated $500,000, according to the report.

Other big energy companies included Murray Energy Corporation contributing $300,000, Nextera Energy Inc. donating $250,000, and Clean Energy California donating $100,000, the report revealed.

According to the Inside Climate News, fossil fuel industry made donations for Obama’s 2013 inauguration, including $1 million from Chevron; $250,000 from Exxon; $100,000 from Southern Company; and $85,000 from the Edison Electric Institute.