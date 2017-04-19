Trump to Host Video Call With NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station Monday

© NASA. W. Stenzel Trump to Refocus NASA Mission on Space Exploration if Elected US President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump will host a videoconference call from the White House on Monday with two NASA astronauts who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

"April 24th, at 10 a.m. ET [Eastern Time], President Donald J. Trump will host a videoconference call from the Oval Office with NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer, who are currently orbiting the Earth aboard the International Space Station," the release stated.

On Monday, Whitson is set to break the record for the most cumulative days in space of any US astronaut, the release stated.

Trump will personally congratulate Whitson and NASA on the upcoming milestone, the release noted.

The President’s call will be live streamed to the public on White House and NASA online platforms.

Following Trump’s praise, Whitson and Fischer will have a 20-minute conversation about life aboard the ISS and other topics, the release added.