‘Under Constant Attack’: All 50 US States Face ‘Highest Terror Threat in Years’

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis Tiny Baby's Terrorism Interview Makes US Embassy Laughing Stock of the Internet

During a speech at George Washington University on Tuesday, Kelly stated that the US is facing the “highest terror threat in years,” and noted that the driving force is radical Islam and an “unprecedented spike” in homegrown terrorists.

The moderated discussion, titled “Home & Away: Threats to America and the DHS Response,” outlined Kelly’s perspectives on identifying priority threats, improving efficiency within the organization and reinforcing its core mission.

Throughout the discussion, Kelly discussed the threat from “sadistic radicals” and “people who hate us.”

“The threat to our nation and our American way of life has not diminished,” Kelly said. “In fact, the threat has metastasized and decentralized.”

© AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta Falling Through the Cracks: FBI to Revamp Terrorism Tip Protocols

Kelly added that the threat of terrorism is not just coming from abroad, but exists within US borders, due to propaganda being spread online.

"What's feeding the violence? Typically, what feeds the violence is the internet,” Kelly said. “From anywhere across the world, terrorist organizations are sharing hateful propaganda with impressionable people. They're publishing revolting how-to manuals, teaching their followers how to build bombs and kill innocent people."

He explained, “If you're a terrorist with an internet connection, like the one on your ever-present cell phone, you can recruit new soldiers, plan your attacks and upload a video calling for jihad with just a few clicks.”

Kelly elaborated that threats to the US are “more than bombs and guns” however, and warned that there are cyber threats from both lone wolves and state actors, saying “we are under constant attack by a wide range of adversaries with an even wider range of capabilities.”