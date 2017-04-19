Trump Signs Executive Order to Help Veterans Get Better Access to Healthcare

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a new healthcare bill that will extend the choice and ensure better medical care for veterans in the United States.

"I am pleased to sign into law the Veteran’s Choice Program Improvement Act," Trump stated at the White House. "This bill will extend and improve the veterans’ choice program, so more veterans can see the doctor of their choice and don't have to wait and travel long distances for VA care."

Trump noted that enacting the bill was "a good start," but acknowledged there is much work ahead with respect to veterans' healthcare reform.

The president stressed that veterans have not been taken care of properly and pledged to bring about additional positive changes.

In 2014, the US Congress passed the Veterans Choice Act, which enables veterans who face long waits or distances to see a doctor of their choice.