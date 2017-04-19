Over 50% in US Happy With Current Personal Financial Situation - Poll

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Majority of US Citizens Think Trump No Longer Lives Up to Promises - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to a Gallup survey, in 2007 the number of people happy with their financial situation stood at 55 percent, afterward it went down to as low as 41 percent in 2010 and 2012, but has been mostly on the upswing since 2013.

Last year, 50 percent said their finances were "good".

According to the poll, 54 percent believe that their financial situation is getting better, while 27 percent think the opposite.

While the supporters of Republicans and Democrats agree about their current situation, Republicans are more optimistic about the future, with 62 percent saying that their financial situation is getting better, whereas only 45 percent of Democrats believe the same.

The poll showed that last year the roles were reversed, with 55 percent of Democrats and 39 percent of Republicans saying that their finances were improving.

