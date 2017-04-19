US District Court Demands 30-Year Sentence for Suspected Russian Cyber Thief

"In light of the massive profits generated from Seleznev's scheme and the difficulty of identifying and capturing international cybercriminals like Seleznev, a sentence of 30 years is necessary to afford adequate deterrence and protect the public from further crimes of defendant," the memorandum reads.
Seleznev, 32, is to be sentenced in Seattle on April 21.
Seleznev's arrest in the Maldives and extradition to the United States was greatly criticized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which defined Seleznev's detention as kidnapping and against all norms of international law.
