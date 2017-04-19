Register
03:51 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Basil Eleby is escorted by his public defender and two Fulton County Sheriff's office officers into the court room at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Eleby, accused of starting a raging fire that collapsed a portion of Interstate 85 a few miles north of downtown Atlanta was charged with arson.

    Homeless Man Charged with Starting I-85 Fire Pleads Not Guilty

    © AP Photo/ Henry Taylor
    US
    Get short URL
    140 0 0

    Basil Eleby, a homeless man accused of setting the fire that collapsed a section of Interstate 85 and closed it for two and a half months, pleaded not guilty to arson and criminal trespass on Tuesday morning.

    Eleby is expected to be released on a $10,000 signature bond, where he will only have to pay the fee if he does not show up to court. The judge also ordered him to enter a drug treatment program, submit to bi-weekly drug screenings and maintain housing and a job. He is also banned from approaching the I-85 bridge unless accompanied by an attorney. 

    Police claim that Eleby, a local transient with at least 19 prior arrests, was under the influence of crack cocaine when he set fire to a stuffed chair and a plastic shopping cart underneath the interstate bridge. 

    Georgia officials say that the cart melted, causing the fire to spread to spools of plastic conduit nearby. Eleby denies setting the fire. 

    Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse Thursday, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway.
    © AP Photo/ David Goldman
    Travel Nightmare: Major US Interstate to Remain Closed Indefinitely After Fire Causes Collapse

    Eleby's lawyers, a quartet of the city's highest-profile attorneys who are representing him pro bono, have called him a scapegoat to shift blame away from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), who stored the excess conduit under the overpass for almost a decade.

    GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry claims that the conduit is non-combustible, and that it was being stored under the interstate after the 2007 project it was meant for fell through. "In an effort to save taxpayer dollars, GDOT chose to store the material in hopes that it could be used for another project," McMurry said in an April press conference. "The material was stored on state property, behind a fence with a locked gate. And there was a sign placed that it was state property and no trespassing.

    Dozens of locals who are familiar with Eleby packed the courtroom to support him during his bail hearing. "He was extremely thankful. He was very, very overwhelmed at the community's support," said Mawuli Davis, one of Eleby's attorneys.

    In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT, ATLANTA TV OUT
    © AP Photo/ WSB-TV
    Massive Fire Takes Out Section of Atlanta Highway

    Eleby lived in a car about a quarter from the overpass. He survived by doing errands and chores for local store owners, who described him as harmless but occasionally showing flashes of anger. He had been arrested at least 19 times in the pass for crimes such as assault and battery amd possession and sale of cocaine.

    Two others were arrested along with Eleby: Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas. Police say they accompanied Eleby under the bridge to smoke crack, and Thomas testified that he watched Eleby start the fire.

    The I-85 interstate is expected to reopen on June 15. Repairs are estimated to cost $30 million.

    Related:

    Police Arrest Suspect After Four People Shot Near Atlanta Transit Station
    Three Arrested in Connection With Atlanta Highway Fire
    ‘F**k Trump’ Message Projected Onto Side of Atlanta Hotel (PHOTOS)
    Ex-Atlanta Cop Charged With Murder After Fatally Shooting Unarmed Black Man
    WATCH: Wild Shootout at Atlanta Gas Station Captured in Shocking Video
    Tags:
    trial, arrest, fire, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), Basil Eleby, Atlanta, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok