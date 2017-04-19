Taking the High Road: Majority of US Adults Have Smoked Pot

The poll, conducted in March among 1,122 individuals aged 18 and up, indicates that 52 percent of adults in the US have smoked weed, the AARP reported. Some 47 percent of marijuana users who use pot at least once or twice a month have smoked in front of their kids, asked their kids to join them, or both. About one in four active marijuana users smoke with mom and dad, the report said.

The survey found that 56 percent of participants agreed that the drug is socially acceptable. Considering weed’s non-lethality in comparison with the well-documented mortality risks of alcohol and tobacco, perhaps American social culture is finally catching up with the times.

From the perspective of the AARP, one of the most powerful lobby groups in Washington, the study showed, "Americans who have at least tried marijuana are a lot more likely to be accepting of the drug as part of their family life than those who’ve never touched it."