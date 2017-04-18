Register
23:37 GMT +318 April 2017
    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen

    Trump Promises to Look Into Canada's ‘Unfair’ Dairy Trade Practices

    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    0 10914

    Donald Trump said that his administration was going to find a solution to Canada's unfair trade deals that hurt American farmers.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in an address in Wisconsin on Tuesday that his administration was going to find a solution to trade deals with Canada that may be hurting American farmers.

    "We are going to stand up for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin… that demands really, immediately fair trade with all our trading partners, and that includes Canada," Trump stated. "Because in Canada, some very unfair things have happened to our dairy farmers. And we're going to start working on that."

    Trump noted that the United States would demand "solutions, not answers" on this issue from Canada.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump: All Trade Deals Undermining Buy America Provisions to Be Investigated
    On Wednesday, a group of US senators urged the administration to investigate whether Canada’s new dairy pricing schemes comply with existing US-Canadian trade agreements.

    The lawmakers suggested that Canada's class 7 national ingredients strategy and class 6 pricing programs violate bilateral trade agreements and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

    In the speech in Wisconsin, Trump also reinstated his goal to renegotiate NAFTA and pledged to get rid of the deal "for once and for all."

