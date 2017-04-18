Trump: All Trade Deals Undermining Buy America Provisions to Be Investigated

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in a speech in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday that all trade deals which undermine Buy American laws will be investigated.

"Everyone in my administration will be expected to enforce every last buy American provision on behalf of the American worker and we are going to investigate every single trade deal that undermines these provisions," Trump stated.

The president has signed a "Buy American, Hire American" executive order, which revamps the HB1 Visa program for foreign workers entering the United States and reviews purchasing at US federal agencies to encourage buying of American products, after delivering his remarks at a manufacturing company in Kenosha.